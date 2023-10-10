Immigration Corner | What is the International Graduates in Demand stream

Dear Miss Powell,

I have a relative in Nova Scotia who said that I could apply to live there with my husband and daughter through the IGD PNP stream. I am searching on the government website and can’t find any information on how to apply. Can you please tell me about that stream and how to apply?

JB

Dear JB,

The Province of Nova Scotia has several Provincial Nomination Streams, whereby qualified individuals who are interested in living and working in Nova Scotia can apply to the province to receive a provincial nomination for permanent residence.

The main streams are the International Graduates in Demand, Nova Scotia Labour Market Priorities, Labour Market Priorities for Physicians, Entrepreneur, International Graduate Entrepreneur, Skilled Worker, Occupations in Demand (currently closed but expected to reopen), Healthcare Professionals Immigration Pilot, and Nova Scotia Experience Stream, which is tied to the Express Entry system.

Your friend is referring to the Nova Scotia International Graduates in Demand (IGD PNP). Under this stream, the province of Nova Scotia will, from time to time, indicate which category of workers they are selecting. The category will be based on the labour market at the time.

As at the date of writing this article (October 2023), the occupations in demand are paramedical occupations, pharmacy technicians, nurse aides, orderlies, and patient service associates, as well as early childhood educators and assistants.

ELIGIBILITY

You did not provide details of your education, occupation, or work experience. However, the individuals who would qualify under this stream would be graduates of a Canadian college or university who have completed at least a 30-week programme of study in Canada and at least 50 per cent of the study must be done in Nova Socita.

Additionally, you must have a job offer for a permanent position in one of the above occupations. The job must correspond with your programme of study, and that programme must have been completed within the last three years before applying. You must also be between 21 and 55 years old.

The good thing about this programme is that individuals with or without an express entry profile have an opportunity to apply directly to the province of Nova Scotia for nomination for permanent residence. This application should be submitted directly via the province’s website at www.novascotiaimmigration.com.

OTHER OPTIONS

If you have never studied in Nova Scotia, you may be able to qualify under the Express Entry System or under one of the other streams. You should check to see if you are eligible under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, Federal Skilled Trade Programme, or Canadian Experience Class.

Additionally, if you have an interest in owning and actively managing a Nova Scotia business and have at least three years actively managing and owning a business, along with proof of a net worth of at least C$600,000, and able to invest a minimum of C$150,000 in Nova Scotia, then you may submit an online expression of interest to the province.

Most Canadian immigration programmes require that you pass the language examination results and provide an Educational Credential Assessment report if you have a foreign education. If your application is successful, you will receive an invitation to apply from the Nova Scotia Office of Immigration.

Since there are several different pathways to consider, I recommend that you consult directly with an immigration lawyer and provide a copy of your resume to assist you with determining the most appropriate route for you and your family.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public. Contact her by calling or WhatsApp 613-695-8777. You may request a Zoom/telephone consultation or follow her on Facebook for additional information.