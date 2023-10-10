Quadruple murder in Trelawny

Detectives from the Area 1 Major Investigations Division (MID) are currently at the scene of a quadruple murder in Mountain Lane, Duanvale, Trelawny.

The attack happened on Monday night.

The police say four children, who were reportedly at home, were unharmed.

The deceased have been identified as 51-year-old Cordel Graham, otherwise called 'Bia', Duanavale, Trelawny, 43-year-old Nicole White, otherwise called 'Sheena', of Duanavale, Trelawny, 21-year-old Amelia Livingston, otherwise called 'Melia', of Kinloss district in Trelawny and 27-year-old Akeem Robinson, otherwise called 'Eddie' and 'Petro', also of Kinloss district in Trelawny.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 9:50 p.m., residents heard explosions and summoned them.

On arrival of the lawmen, the four were seen with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at hospital.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with information that may be able to assist in their investigations to contact Deputy Superintendent Du-Wayne Dixon, Commanding Officer for the Area 1 MID at 876-418-6330, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.

