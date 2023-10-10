Reprisal and lottery scamming may have played a role in Trelawny quadruple murder – Police

Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Area One Division, Clifford Chambers, today disclosed that reprisal and lottery scamming may have played a role in Monday night's quadruple murder in Duanvale, Trelawny.

Chambers told reporters at the scene that one of the deceased, 27-year-old Akeem Robinson, otherwise called 'Eddie' and 'Petro', of a Kinloss address in Trelawny, has been linked to a 2017 shooting that left four people injured and a mother, 25-year-old Kerryann Williams, and her 8-year-old son, Javair Kerr-Lemon, dead.

Robinson was named as a person of interest in the November 22, 2017 shooting.

"The suspect in that case, who is now deceased here [Robinson], was arrested in relation to that incident, but investigators had difficulties proferring charges against him because of identification [issues]," Chambers explained.

Robinson was shot and killed at about 10 p.m. on Monday night along with his 21-year-old girlfriend Amelia Livingston, his 51-year-old cousin Cordel Graham and Graham's 43-year-old common-law spouse Nicole White.

Chambers also revealed that Robinson was alleged to have been involved in lottery scamming and that he had reportedly had a dispute with persons from Kinloss prior to his death.

"The investigation is at an extreme infancy stage, but the investigators are combing the scene. They have been able to lift pertinent evidence so far and we will be relying on scientific evidence to advance the investigation to some extent," said Chambers.

He said the police are following several leads to identify the attackers.

- Christopher Thomas

