St Catherine man accused of abducting woman he offered ride granted $200,000 bail

A St Catherine driver who allegedly diverted with a woman he offered a ride home after having his sexual advances rejected, was granted $200,000 bail today during an appearance before the St Catherine Parish Court.

He is Ronald Stewartson, a 20-year-old labourer from Keystone in the parish. He has been charged with abduction and indecent assault.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne granted bail on conditions which included reporting each Wednesday to the Spanish Town police, surrendering his travel documents and no interfering with the complainant.

He is to reappear in court on November 14.

It is alleged that about 3:30 p.m. on October 4, Stewartson was driving from Portmore to Spanish Town when he offered the 20-year-old complainant a ride. She accepted.

During the journey, Stewartson reportedly made sexual advances to the woman, who rejected the overtures.

He said to have touched her inappropriately.

Upon reaching Greendale, the man attempted to forcibly divert to his home.

The complainant allegedly jumped from the vehicle.

The woman later reported the matter to the police.

- Rasbert Turner

