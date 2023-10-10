Two killed in Spanish Town gun attack

Sections of Young Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine are now blocked following the fatal shooting of two men by gunmen this morning.

It is reported that about 8:15, a group of men were conversing along Nugent Crescent and Young Street when they were attacked by gunmen who opened fire.

When the shooting ended, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The police's Major Investigation Division is probing the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

