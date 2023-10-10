Wisynco staff training programme celebrates 100 per cent CSEC pass rate

Wisynco Group Limited is reporting a 100 per cent pass rate for employees who sat their 2023 CSEC examinations for the first time, under its Wisynco TRAC Training Programme.

The Wisynco TRAC (Training to be Relevant, Adaptable and Confident) Programme was launched in September 2021 by the company’s Human Resources Department to enable its employees to upgrade their proficiency in various subject areas such as English language, mathematics and electronic document preparation and management (EDPM).

Twenty-four employees have participated in the programme to date and 10 of those employees sat the 2023 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) mathematics and English language examinations.

The company recorded one grade one, two grade two and three grade three passes for the English language examination, and three grade two and two grade three passes in mathematics.

Group Head of Human Resources,Kisha-Ann Brown said:“We pride ourselves in offering full-time employment to employees at all levels, backgrounds and walks of life, while providing opportunities for growth and development. For example, we are among the few employers who offer direct employment for ancillary workers such as groundskeepers, and office attendants. We are particularly proud to have provided this tremendous opportunity to our employees, some of whom have never sat a CSEC examination or completed high school.”

She says the success of the programme is a testament that “with the right tools and opportunities, our people can excel”, and commended ‘the commitment, faith and relentless pursuit of excellence displayed by the Wisynco TRAC programme instructor, Judy-Ann Minott.

“Judy-Ann was much more than an instructor for our employees; she was their confidante, motivator, prayer-warrior and mother, and we thank her wholeheartedly”, Brown said.

CEO of Wisynco Group Limited Andrew Mahfood, addressing guests at the graduation ceremony for its 2023 Wisynco TRAC participants, expressed hearty congratulations and best wishes to members of the graduating class.

“The company firmly believes that by boosting the qualifications and morale of our staff, not only are we preparing them for leadership and other opportunities for growth within your company, we are undoubtedly moulding them into outstanding citizens of society.”

He added that the programme will be revamped in 2023 to add more value to those enrolled and to improve its impact, reach and effectiveness. “We have already started to receive a number of applications for the 2024 academic year,” he informed.