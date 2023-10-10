Young readers for CCRP Living Legacy Awards

Brandon Howlett, a second-year student majoring in Business Management at the University of the West Indies, is no stranger to reading citations for the CCRP Living Legacy Awards. Having been a young reader last year, he felt great when asked to do it again as it showed that his reading had been well received. With enthusiasm, Brandon is eagerly looking forward to the opportunity to read the citation for Dr Blossom Anglin-Brown, who is being honoured for her outstanding contributions in the field of health, as well as the citation for Dr Lilieth Nelson for her outstanding achievements in entrepreneurship, education, and culture.

Reading the citations for the awards will be three young adults who will bring diversity to the event and bridge the generation gap. The other young readers are Sashoi Nichols-Dobson and Shantay East.

Nichols-Dobson will be reading the citation for Steadman Fuller, who is being recognised for his outstanding achievements in business and philanthropy. For Nichols-Dobson, Fuller’s achievements highlight that as a professional, one can be successful in many areas of life and not be restricted by one’s area of study.

East will be reading the citation for Pixley Irons, who is being recognised for his outstanding services in philanthropy and volunteerism for community development. East noted that she was elated when asked to be a young reader for the prestigious awards and is honoured to be part of something that acknowledges people like Irons, who go beyond the call of duty.

CCRP Jamaica will host its annual Living Legacy Awards on October 12 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston to highlight five of those individuals 60 years and over who have contributed to the growth and development of the country, going beyond the call of duty and displaying exemplary service and dedication in their fields of endeavour.

The fifth honouree is Dr Margaret Dingle Spence, who is being recognised for her outstanding contributions in the fields of cancer research and palliative care. She will be unable to attend the ceremony and will be presented with her award at a later date.

This year marks the 10th staging of the CCRP Living Legacy Awards.

CCRP said it takes pride in honouring individuals who not only meet the requirements of their duties but who go above and beyond, deserving the utmost recognition. Through these awards, CCRP aims to shine the spotlight on those who truly make a difference and leave a lasting impact on their communities.

The event is sponsored by BPM Financial Limited, Cari-Med Group, Gallagher Insurance Brokers, Juici Patties, and National Baking Company.