27-y-o accused of crushing homeless man's skull confesses to murder

A 27-year-old man who was accused of crushing a homeless man's skull in Montego Bay, St James, has pleaded guilty to murder.

Rushawn Bulgin will be sentenced by Justice Judith Pusey in the St James Circuit Court tomorrow.

He entered the guilty plea during an appearance today.

The sentencing hearing was put off as Bulgin's attorney Albert Morgan was said to be unwell.

Matthew Lettman's body was discovered on the morning of March 7, along the Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

The police say his body had severe injuries consistent with a brutal attack.

Preliminary reports revealed that Lettman's skull had been crushed, likely by a heavy stone, which led to his death. A post mortem conducted on April 6 confirmed the findings.

A search culminated in Bulgin's capture just two days after the crime.

The police say the combined efforts of crime scene investigators and the Communication Forensic and Cyber Crimes Division of the police force "played a pivotal role in building a robust case".

