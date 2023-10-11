57-y-o man charged for murder of taxi operator found dead in his car

Fifty-seven-year-old St Andrew driver Ivan Bowen has been charged for the killing of a 67-year-old taxi operator whose body was found in his vehicle recently on Red Hills Road.

Bowen, alias 'McGuiver', was charged on Monday after he turned himself in to the police.

A court date for him is being finalised.

The police say cabbie Derrick Burke, otherwise called 'Bird', of Molynes Road in St Andrew, was found dead on Red Hills Road, also in St Andrew, on Sunday, October 08.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 11:10 a.m., residents stumbled upon the body and summoned them.

Upon their arrival, Burke was seen slumped over the steering wheel of his car with stab wounds to the upper body.

He was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

