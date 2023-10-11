900 new permanent posts added to increase cadre of doctors in public health sector

The Government has announced the establishment of 927 new permanent posts in the public health sector for medical practitioners.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement in a statement to the House of Representatives yesterday.

Tufton said the new posts are in addition to the 140 that were granted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a roughly 60 per cent increase (927+140) in the number of physicians who can be employed within the health system. This is the highest number of physicians employed to the public health system in Jamaica’s history. It is also the most significant increase in the number of doctors, at any one time, for the last 50 years,” the minister said.

Job security has long been a concern for doctors who work on contract in the public health sector.

According to the minister, the main issues that needed to be addressed included the high number of doctors who were employed to the government service in health facilities and otherwise who did not have a post.

He revealed that, of the 1,754 doctors who were employed to the government in February this year, 71 per cent did not have a post.

“Put a different way, 71 per cent of the physicians who were employed to the Government of Jamaica did not have tenure and had no job security.”

Previously, a significant number of doctors were employed on three-year contracts, which was among issues that have been raised by the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association.

“This has eliminated the archaic and counterproductive recruitment strategy of employing doctors on contract without being assigned to a post; reducing the effectiveness of retention strategies and reducing staff welfare as there were no guarantees for pension and other benefits of being vested officers in the public service,” Tufton explained.

The Government is targeting the expansion of health services with Type C hospitals offering specialist services in general surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, internal medicine, emergency medicine, anaesthetics, and radiology in parish hospitals.

Additionally, to better manage the complications of non-communicable diseases, the Government plans to offer more specialist services in the Type B and regional hospitals, including ophthalmology, nephrology, cardiology and urology.

Tufton said that, with the additional posts, his ministry would now move to properly staff the different services provided in the comprehensive, district and community health centres, as well as Type C, Type B, the regional hospitals and Type A reference hospitals.

He sought to remind Jamaicans that the Government had embarked on a 10-year plan to build out the infrastructure of the health sector.

“This phase of the intervention will be implemented over the next two to three years, starting on Sunday, October 15, 2023 where the ministry will post 674 jobs for new posts that have been created for all hospitals and primary care centres within the public health system.”

In a related matter, Tufton announced that the Government was making progress on the recruitment and retention of public health inspectors.

He noted that these workers had a critical job to identify and assess risks to human health in the environment and to take the necessary steps to eliminate them.

“We are well aware of the recent news reports, which punctuate the need to boost the numbers for this category of our health staff and we are responding,” he said.

According to Tufton, the ministry has created an additional 500 posts on the structure for public health inspectors with employment ongoing at the level of the regional health authorities.

