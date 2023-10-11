'Beachy Stout' wanted wife’s cop lover dead, witness testifies

A convicted contract killer on Tuesday testified that Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald had also asked him to kill a policeman who he claimed was having an affair with his wife.

Denvalyn Minott, otherwise called 'Bubbla', told the Home Circuit Court that this was after the businessman had earlier contracted him in 2020 to kill his wife Tonia for a fee of $3 million.

Minott said a month before Tonia's death Beachy Stout told him to visit him at his supermarket and when he went, he told him " Mi have somady else fi yuh kill."

Attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend, one of Beachy Stout's lawyers, however, objected saying the reply was highly prejudicial and had no probative value.

Justice Chester Stamp then cautioned the prosecutor to ensure she elicited evidence that had probative value.

Continuing his testimony, Minott said the entire conversation he had that day was about that person.

The court heard that they both continued speaking about that man the following morning.

Townsend, however, objected to the line questions.

Minott further testified that in July 2020, Beachy instructed him to accompany his wife to St Mary to visit her mother.

However, he said Tonia did not go to St Mary and that instead, they went to Portland where she went to visit a brown, Indian, slim policeman at the Buff Bay Police Station.

On return from that trip, Minott said he got a call from Beachy who asked him if he had seen the man.

After answering "Yes" Minott said Beachy told him, " A him a di next somebody me waa you kill."

About three days later, Minott said he went to visit Beachy.

"We talk about how him waa har fi dead cause she a tek money go gi di bwoy," the witness said while noting that he was referring to the policeman.

Minott said he asked where the policeman lived and Beachy drove him to the man's home and showed him.

The first witness, an ex-employee of McDonald, told the court that Beachy told him that he wanted the man to be killed.

The witness also told the court that Beachy had shown him naked pictures of his wife as well as pictures of a policeman out together and video calling each other.

After looking at that photograph, the witness said Beachy threatened to kill the policeman and that he wanted to disfigure both the cop and Tonia's faces.

McDonald and his co-accused Oscar Barnes are currently on trial for the alleged murder of the 32-year-old businesswoman.

Minott had testified that after he reluctantly accepted the job, he asked Barnes to do the killing and he agreed.

Minott claimed that he had never killed before and could not do what Beachy had asked him to do.

Tonia's partially burned body was found with her throat slashed in her car, which had been set ablaze along a deserted road in Sherwood Forest in Portland on July 20, 2020.

The witness will wrap up his evidence in chief when the matter resumes today.

- Tanesha Mundle

