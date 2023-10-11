Case against woman in murder of Danielle Rowe transferred to Home Circuit Court

A bail application for Kayodi Satchell, the woman charged with killing eight-year-old schoolgirl Danielle Rowe, has been scheduled for October 27 in the Home Circuit Court.

The date for the hearing was booked this morning after her matter was transferred to the High Court from the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court via a voluntary bill of indictment.

Satchell was further remanded by Justice Leighton Pusey.

Rowe was abducted as she left Braeton Primary School in Portmore, St Catherine on June 8.

She was found along Roosevelt Avenue in St Andrew later that day with her throat slashed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Rowe died at Bustamante Hospital for Children two days later.

Attorney-at-law Donnovan Collins is representing Satchell.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.