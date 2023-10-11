Convicted contract killer claims intimate relationship with wife of ‘Beachy Stout’

The Home Circuit Court this morning was stunned after the convicted contract killer revealed that at the time when he lured Tonia McDonald to her death they were having an affair.

The married witness, Denvalyn Minott, otherwise called 'Bubbla', previously testified that defendant Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald had contracted him in 2020 to kill his wife Tonia for a fee of $3 million but that he sub-contracted the job to Oscar Barnes.

McDonald and Barnes are currently on trial for the alleged murder of the 32-year-old businesswoman.

However, Minott this morning disclosed the jaw-dropping revelation about the intimate nature of his relationship with the deceased woman after the prosecutor questioned him about their relationship.

"She use to give him trouble wid me ma'am," he replied.

When asked to explain, he said, " I was a part of her life. I used to have sex with her.”

Minott, who is currently serving 19 years and 10 months in prison for his role in her murder, said the relationship started on June 2, 2020, and was still going on up to the time of her death.

The witness testified yesterday that he had lured Tonia to her death under the guise that she was going to collect a gun which she wanted to use to avenge her father's death and watched as Barnes stabbed her repeatedly.

The woman's partially burned body was found with her throat slashed in her car, which had been set ablaze along a deserted road in Sherwood Forest in Portland on July 20, 2020.

- Tanesha Mundle

