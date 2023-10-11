Culture in Education programme promotes Jamaican identity

As Jamaica embraces Heritage Month, the Culture in Education programme has taken centre stage as an invaluable resource for schools to foster a deeper understanding of Jamaican identity and culture.

Sadpha Bennett, acting assistant chief education officer for curriculum and support services at the Ministry of Education and Youth, emphasised the pivotal role of the Culture in Education programme within the National Standards Curriculum.

According to Bennett, the Culture in Education programme encourages the exploration of various topics, including the lives of national heroes and iconic figures who can serve as sources of inspiration and valuable lessons for today’s students.

“We firmly believe that the essence of education lies in transmitting our society’s cultural heritage to the younger generations,” he stated.

Bennett added, “Culture is integrated in the schools’ curriculum to facilitate a richer and better understanding of ourselves as Jamaican people. The programme gives priority to relationships between school and community, and this is something that the ministry supports. The Culture in Education section in the curriculum trains teachers in culture dissemination and integration of culture in curriculum delivery.”

Bennett made the remarks during the recent launch of the Paul Bogle and The Warriors Debate Competition held at Morant Bay High in St Thomas. Now in its third year, the debate competition aims to nurture critical thinking and conflict resolution skills among high school students in the parish, drawing inspiration from National Hero Paul Bogle and the freedom fighters of the Morant Bay War of 1865.

In expressing the ministry’s endorsement of the Paul Bogle and The Warriors Debate Competition, Bennett highlighted its value as a platform for students to conduct research, exchange ideas, collaborate in teams, and acquire new knowledge. He also commended the competition’s impressive growth, with all six high schools in the parish participating, an achievement garnered within just three years following the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The competition is hosted by the St Thomas Renaissance Foundation, Inc, a non-profit organisation dedicated to economic development for St Thomas, in collaboration with the Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowerment, and is sponsored by First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union. The debates’ grand finals are scheduled for today, which marks the beginning of the Morant Bay War in 1865.

Shelly-Ann Thompson, debate coordinator, noted the transformation of the debate participants, many of whom have been called upon to represent their schools, communities, and parish.

“We take note too that a number of our debaters for this year (2023) gained ones in English language at the CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) level. I think that participating in the competition helped in that regard,” said Thompson.

Amoya Chambers, a former participant in the competition, shared her personal testimonial at the launch ceremony, underscoring the impact of learning more about herself and her parish on her personal development.

“Being on a team and having to train and do various speech practices together had in turn led to me being more of a team player and it has undoubtedly aided in me being more of a people person. My critical thinking skills have also improved significantly. After the competition, I went on to become the junior councillor for my division in my parish,” said Chambers.

In closing, Bennett encouraged the 2023 debate participants to harness the power of their voices, urging them to engage in passionate and respectful arguments, as he believes “your voice is an essential tool for survival”.