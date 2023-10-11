Dozens of Petrojam workers on sickout over salary negotiations

Dozens of workers at state-owned oil refinery Petrojam have called in sick over protracted wage negotiations.

Petrojam employs more than 250 workers.

It's unclear the number of workers who are off the job.

The work stoppage includes certain categories of employees.

Contracted by The Gleaner, public relations officer at Petrojam Latoya Pennant stated that the management has implemented measures to ensure that there is a continuation in the operations.

“At this time it should not affect product supply to the market."

General Secretary of the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) John Levy told The Gleaner that the disgruntled workers have been upset about the pace of negotiations for new salaries.

UCASE represents more than 200 of the workers at Petrojam.

Levy said the talks have been under way for a new salary package for the period 2022 - 2025.

"Negotiations are going on. [They have] been back and forth, delays and so forth. All of is wrapped up into what is happening right now.”

