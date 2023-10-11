Gas prices and diesel down $4.50

Motorists are to pay less for gas when new prices announced by Petrojam take effect tomorrow.

E-10 87 is to go down by $4.50 to sell for $182.02 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will also down by $4.50 to sell for $189.09.

Automotive diesel oil will also fall by 4.50 per litre to sell for $185.27.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $193.66 per litre following a decrease of $4.50.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $3.06 with that fuel to sell for $190.53.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will down by $0.25 to sell for $67.40, while butane will move down by $1.44 to sell for $72.34 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

