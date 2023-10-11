Health minister welcomes US support in dengue fight

The United States has pledged five hundred thousand dollars to support Jamaica's dengue response.

The move has been welcomed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, who says this will go a far way in quelling the spread of the disease.

Addressing students, teachers, dignitaries, including US Ambassador Nickolas Perry and other stakeholders at the Flanker Primary and Junior High School, St James, on October 6, Tufton said that the Flanker community, and by extension Jamaica, will benefit greatly from the gift, adding that the dengue outbreak should not be taken lightly.

“The United States and Jamaica have a very strong friendship… a longstanding one. This coming together is a testament to that friendship and a commitment to deal with challenges as partners should whenever they arise. Again, on behalf of the Government, I just want to say thank you,” said Tufton.

The health minister reminded that there are steps that the populace can take to mitigate the spread of dengue, noting that the threat is real and should be taken seriously.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He further emphasised the need for society to work together to tackle challenges such as the current dengue outbreak, pointing out that the younger population is the most vulnerable and needs to be protected.

“I am personally very happy to see the return of Civics in our classrooms. My message to all teachers is to embrace the Government's reintroduction of Civics in schools. It is one of the biggest positives that I can identify with, in terms of what the Government is trying to do in educating our youngsters on how society works and what their role is,” Tufton said.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.