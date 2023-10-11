Petrojam, union to meet with Labour Ministry amid sickout by workers

Petrojam Limited says the supply of petroleum products to the market continues as the state-owned oil company works to restore normalcy to its operations.

Dozens of workers affiliated to the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) called in sick this morning.

The workers walked off the job over compensation issues.

In a statement this afternoon, Petrojam said it has been engaged in discussions with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service regarding the parameters for wage adjustments.

The company said it anticipates further guidance from the Ministry today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Further, it said discussions with the union are ongoing and a meeting will be held with UCASE and the Ministry of Labour this afternoon towards resuming normal business operations.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.