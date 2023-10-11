The Pink Run initiative pulls families together to fight breast cancer

In 2022, it was reported that there were approximately 1.4 million women in Jamaica. This figure represents the number of women who potentially could face a breast cancer diagnosis. Breast cancer continues to hold the position as the leading cancer among Jamaican women, in a society where more than 50 per cent of the population are single-parent, female-headed households, and more than 70 per cent of households below the poverty line are female-headed. With this reality, it is fair to say that a breast cancer diagnosis impacts not just the diagnosed woman, but the entire family. The uncertainty of life created by a diagnosis rips through these family units, causing both financial and emotional strain.

Nuclear and extended families are not spared the uncertainty that is spawned by a breast cancer diagnosis, either. Multiple studies show that children have a higher risk of emotional and behavioural problems following a cancer diagnosis within the family. Disrupted daily routines and schedules, the shifting of household roles, financial stress and the physical and emotional availability of either parent all contribute to emotional and behavioural challenges for children and youth.

According to Carolind Graham, chairperson of the Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JR2R), family plays a vital role in the lives of breast cancer patients through managing their finances and decision-making, while at the same time providing emotional support and care. “When the woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, the diagnosis affects the family emotionally and financially,” she said. Graham, who is also a breast cancer survivor, explained that her recovery relied heavily on the support of her spouse. “In my case, my husband was very supportive, but many family members tend to mask the pain associated with having a family member diagnosed with breast cancer,” Graham said.

She indicated that it is not just the patient who is affected by the diagnosis, but that the entire family becomes a part of the breast cancer process, including treatment and care. “The diagnosis also affects the children, as they become anxious, and start questioning what will be the outcome of the disease. There are many uncertainties the patient and family are trying to cope with from the diagnosis,” she added.

The Insurance Company of the West (ICWI) Indies has prioritised its support for breast cancer survivors through its annual donations to the JR2R and by spearheading the Pink Run initiative. Samantha Samuda, vice-president of marketing, distribution and human resources at the ICWI, said their objective is to raise $10 million from the annual charity 5K race, Pink Run, which goes directly to survivors who cannot afford recovery care.

The JR2R is the only breast cancer support organisation closely affiliated with the Jamaica Cancer Society. The organisation consists of volunteers who are breast cancer survivors who, through their fundraising efforts, provide emotional, psychological and financial support for other breast cancer survivors, and by extension, their family and friends.

Sandra Samuels, president of the JR2R, said it is devastating news for anyone to be diagnosed with breast cancer. However, it can be even more complex depending on the individual’s age.

“If you are diagnosed at a young age, you may not be able to have children. The older you are, the easier it is for you to manage, and the cancer is usually not as aggressive. It is, therefore, important that you get tested early to respond to treatment favourably and increase your chances of survival,” Samuels said.

Education, she said, is critical as there are many myths about the disease. Many women, she said, are fearful about getting tested because it may confirm that they have the disease.

“Fear is a killer. Many people do not get tested, and when the lump is found, it is ulcerated. By the time they start feeling the pain, it is too late. Breast cancer is not normally accompanied by pain, but if it does it is normally at the end stage. The lack of information, especially in rural areas, is a deterrent and results in more women being diagnosed at a later stage with the disease,” Samuels said.

A breast lump is the usual sign noticed when an individual goes for investigation. However, regular screening for breast cancer is recommended, starting at the age of 40 years. In general, women can do self-breast exams at home.

At JR2R, Samuels indicated that their mandate is to assist women who have been diagnosed with the disease, and to spread awareness about the impact of the disease on the individual and the family.

“Many people listen to others and do not want to get tested or treated. We want to ensure that women get tested early, and get more women to have their mammograms done. When mothers are affected, and they are the only parent in the household, it can be devastating,” Samuels said.

Women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and need assistance can contact Jamaica Reach to Recovery. “They can send a letter outlining their situation and their needs. We do not distribute funds directly to the individuals, but pay the doctor or company that the individual is doing business with,” Samuels said.

October is celebrated worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this year ICWI-JR2R’s Pink Run will once again be the primary fundraiser for the 46-year-old organisation, which is entirely funded by donations and fundraising efforts.

The run, which is scheduled for Sunday, October 29, 2023, has been a calendar event for the past 15 years, with all proceeds going to the JR2R. The initiative, which raked in $9 million at its last staging, saw over 6,000 participants don their tutus and long socks to support the cause.

“Each year, the organisation is called upon by more and more persons affected by breast cancer for support and financing to provide the life-saving treatment they need. It is this growing need that has resulted in our decision to increase our support, and has led to our national appeal to Jamaicans and corporate Jamaica to partner with us in this initiative,” Samuda said.