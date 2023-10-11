Spanish Town funeral home director accused of fraud and attempting to pervert justice charged

Funeral home director David Thomas, otherwise called 'Brite Lite', of Spanish Town, St Catherine has been charged by the police on allegations of fraud and attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to a man who was in custody.

It is being alleged that a woman, whose son was in custody, received a telephone call from a man purporting to be a policeman.

The man reportedly told her that he could get her son released if she paid $200,000.

The woman reportedly met with Thomas, where she handed over $160,000.

According to the police, she was later contacted and told that the money was short.

They again met, where she handed over the additional $40,000, the police stated.

The woman made a report to the police after her son was not released from custody.

While making the report, the police say the woman received another telephone call from a man requesting $200,000 for the release of her son, stating that he was not in receipt of the first $200,000 payment.

As a result, an operation was organised by the police, during which Thomas was nabbed.

He was later charged with obtaining money by false pretense, attempting to pervert the course of justice, and conspiracy to defraud.

His court date is being organised.

