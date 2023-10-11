Spirits high for UTech’s President’s Knights Day on October 12, 13

Members of faculty, staff and students at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) are in high spirits in anticipation of the second staging of President’s Knights Day, scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday at the Papine and Western campuses, respectively.

The event, which was first held in 2018 as part of the university’s 60th anniversary celebrations, is this year taking place as part of the institution’s 65th anniversary celebrations under the theme ‘UTech, Jamaica Thrives at 65: Forging Technological Innovation, Driving Development’.

Dr Kevin Brown, president of UTech, said, “President’s Knights Day is a significant event for us here at UTech, Jamaica. It places our most treasured asset, our students, at the forefront as we engage them in fun, entertaining and team-building activities that help to foster a true sense of pride for our beloved university.”

He added that “through the staging of this year’s event, we hope to reinforce the concept of the UTech, Jamaica Knight, which embodies the attributes and values of integrity, respect, excellence, loyalty, service, innovation, accountability and team spirit”.

The President’s Knights Day will kick off with a band parade at the university’s Papine campus on October 12 at 10 a.m. The parade will include the UTech mascot, student athletes, members of clubs and societies, and members of the university’s leadership team marching from the Alfred Sangster Auditorium and culminating at the Caribbean Sculpture Park, where an official opening ceremony will be held.

Other activities planned for President’s Knights Day include exhibition football matches among staff, students and alumni male and female teams, as well as an entertaining lunch hour concert led by the UTech, Jamaica Centre for the Arts. There will also be a post-football match medal presentation ceremony and concert, featuring a surprise guest artiste, a fashion show, food preparation demonstration and later, an evening rave to be hosted by the UTech, Jamaica Students’ Union.

UTech Jamaica President’s Knights Day at the Western Campus, Dome Street, Montego Bay, on Friday, October 13, will include an opening ceremony, an entertainment lyme with violinist and Digicel Rising Stars contestant Javid Wilson, games and other fun-filled activities.

The 2023 UTech Jamaica President’s Knights Day is free and open to the public.