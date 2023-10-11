St Elizabeth businessman charged with murder

A St Elizabeth businessman has been charged for the shooting death of a man who visited the home of his child's mother while he too was on a visit.

Charged with murder is Robert Russell, a 45-year-old licensed firearm holder of Olive Park in Santa Cruz.

He is being accused of killing 35-year-old Orlando Blake.

The shooting happened on the night of Saturday, September 30.

The police reported that about 10:20 p.m., Russell visited a woman with whom he shares a child and they retired to bed.

Sometime after, Blake reportedly went to the house to visit the woman.

He entered the house and was shot by Russell, according to the police.

The police were summoned and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Russell was immediately taken into custody and his firearm seized.

Following a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, he was charged on Tuesday, October 10 for the killing.

A court date is being finalised.

