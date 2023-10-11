Two motorcyclists dead after overtaking in Portmore goes wrong

Two motorcyclists were killed and a third person hospitalised following a crash along Cumberland Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine on Wednesday morning.

Police have identified the deceased as 20-year-old Ajauni Carnegie of Dreamland drive, Old Braeton, and 22-year-old Kiran-Lee Stewart of Sandina Avenue, Caymanas Garden, both in the parish.

The incident happened about 8 a.m.

The police say Carnegie, who was driving his MOV200 motorcycle along the roadway, attempted to overtake a line of traffic.

He reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with Stewart's motorcycle.

The two men were pronounced dead at hospital.

The woman is being treated.

