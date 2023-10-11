Westmoreland wanted man charged with murder

The Westmoreland police have charged a man who was wanted for a fatal shooting.

Twenty-six-year-old Neiko Findlay, otherwise called 'Mattic' of Dean's Lane in Montego Bay, St James, and Hertford district, Petersfield Westmoreland, was charged with murder on Monday after surrendering to the police.

His court date is being arranged.

The shooting happened in Cornwall district on Thursday, August 10.

He is charged with the death of 21-year-old Renaldo Moore, otherwise called 'Chin', a furniture maker of Cornwall district.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 8 p.m., Moore was standing among a group of people along the roadway when Findlay approached him.

Findlay reportedly pulled a firearm from his pants and opened fire at Moore, who ran in a bid to escape.

He was chased and shot multiple times, after which Findlay escaped on foot into the area, according to the police.

Moore was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation and being listed as wanted, Findlay turned himself into the police in the company of his attorney on Monday, October 9.

Charges were subsequently laid against him.

