‘Beachy Stout’ failed to pay $3M for hit on his wife, convicted contract killer testifies

The Portland fisherman who was contracted by businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald to murder his wife said he was never paid the $3 million he was promised.

Convicted murderer, Denvalyn 'Bubbla' Minott, who is currently serving 19 years in prison for his role in the woman's murder, testified yesterday that Oscar Barnes, the man whom he had sub-contracted to murder the woman, was also never paid.

Beachy Stout, 68, and Barnes, a 33-year-old St Mary tiler, are both on trial in the Home Circuit Court in relation to the murder of 32-year-old businesswoman Tonia McDonald.

Tonia's partially burned body was found with her throat slashed in her car, which was set ablaze along a deserted road in Sherwood Forest in Portland on July 20, 2020.

The married convict, who claimed that he and Tonia were in a sexual relationship up to the time of her death, also testified that he was the one who had lured her to her death under the pretense that they were going to collect a gun that she was seeking to avenge her father's death.

According to Minott, when they got to the dark and deserted area, he left her in the car with Barnes despite her expression of misgiving and watched as she fought and screamed for her mother as she was stabbed multiple times.

Following her death, the contract killer said when he first went to Beachy Stout for the payment, he was told him: "Yuh think a suh $3 million easy fi work."

The witness said he wanted the money so that Barnes could get paid but since he could not come clean about Barnes he told Beachy Stout he wanted back a phone.

The court earlier heard that Beachy Stout took away Minott's cell phone as well as several others that he had given him over the period leading up to Tonia's death.

Minott further testified that Beachy Stout eventually brought him a cheap “banga” cell phone and later assured him that he would be paid but asked him to “hold on.”

Earlier in the trial, Minott testified that on one occasion Beachy Stout brought him a phone and gave him $150,000, but he did not specify the purpose for the funds.

He also testified that he had received $500,000 from the couple which was given to him by Tonia, who was convinced at the time that she was paying for a gun.

However, Minott later testified that the money was really to kill her.

But, while the court heard that the act was not committed on that particular day and that the gun was not produced, the witness did not say whether or not the money for the gun was ever returned.

Minott is to undergo cross-examination today.

