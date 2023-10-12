Corporate Hands | Grace Foods celebrates Hansle Parchment at homecoming

Karen Mussington, Grace Foods senior brand manager, pauses for a photo op with Olympian and Grace Foods ambassador Hansle Parchment shortly after the 110m hurdler was presented with the Key to the City of his home parish, St Thomas, as well as a portrait of himself from the Grace Foods manager. The presentation was made during a special homecoming parade on Monday, October 9, at the Rudolph Elder Park in St Thomas. The event is part of Parchment’s alma mater’s (Morant Bay High School) Alumni Week celebrations. Parchment is being recognised for his outstanding achievements in the area of athletics.