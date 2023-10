On Tuesday, October 10, the National Baking Company Foundation (NBCF) donated $1 million to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s Pocket Rocket Foundation. Handing over the symbolic cheque were Lauri-Ann Samuels (left), executive director, NBCF, and Craig Hendrickson, director of the foundation. Here, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica’s sprint sensation, graciously accepts the contribution.