Sagicor Bank Jamaica’s Assistant Manager for Credit Risk, Mitzy Banton (left), lays a loving hand on 20-year-old Adriano ‘Oddy’ Ford’s shoulder while his mother, Vanessa Morrison, smiles happily at their home in Freetown, Clarendon, on September 14. Sagicor Group donated a reclinable wheelchair along with adult diapers and groceries to assist the family of four.