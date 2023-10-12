Corporate Hands | Terri-Karelle Reid, Digicel Foundation join forces to spread Braille awareness

In celebration of Blind Awareness Month this October, award-winning media and communications practitioner Dr Terri-Karelle Reid has teamed up with the Digicel Foundation to launch a campaign aimed at improving the educational prospects of blind and visually impaired students in Jamaica. Their aim is to provide 50 Braille machines to the Salvation Army School for the Blind, Jamaica’s only school for the visually impaired. Here, Dr Reid watches as Alteria Bent, a student of the institution, uses a Braille machine.