Crab Circle could reopen in another month

Crab Circle in Kingston could reopen in another month once the measures recommended by the Kingston and St. Andrew Health Department have been put in place.

The popular streetside eatery was ordered closed by the health department on October 5 over sanitary concerns, and the facility has since been cleaned and sanitised.

Speaking on 'Good Morning, Minister' on Love 101 FM on Wednesday, Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams said that among the issues highlighted by the health department was that the location lacks bathroom facilities and adequate water.

“We will not be constructing any sanitary facilities on the sidewalk. We are looking at alternatives… to what they already have because as I have said, a lot of the vendors have in place private arrangements for the use of sanitary facilities, which they do use,” he noted.

The Kingston mayor said the vendors will be undergoing training and certification in partnership with the HEART/NSTA Trust.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“They will begin the Small Food Facility Operations Course, beginning next week and that course will go a far way. After that, there will be different courses that they will continue to do. That, I believe, is a major start, and then we are looking at additional things that we can do to the area, which we are discussing with the public health department,” he noted.

The Mayor described the unsanitary act by a vendor, which led to the closing of Crab Circle, as “disgusting and disappointing”, noting that it has affected food vendors across Jamaica.

He shared that the vendors at Crab Circle share similar sentiments and have extended their apologies.

“We have to take the opportunity; we have to look for the way forward. We have to find the solutions and part of the solution for me has to be training and certification and there has to be focus also on the individual and changing their practises,” Williams said.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.