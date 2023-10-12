Earth Today | Trees for days

Michele-Lee Bowine-Clarke (centre), acting rural sociologist, Western Zone, at the Forestry Department, plants Pride of Barbados seedlings with students of Frome Technical High School in Westmoreland during a National Tree Planting Day ceremony at the school on October 6.
Ainsley Henry (left), CEO and conservator of forests at the Forestry Department, is joined by Donna Howe, managing director of Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited, and Dr Kenneth Russell, who represented Lisa Hanna, member of parliament for South East St Ann, in planting ornamental seedlings during the main National Tree Planting Day ceremony held at the Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited Protocol House in St Ann on October 6.