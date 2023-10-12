Education minister grieves with GC Foster staff

Education Minister Fayval Williams visited the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport in Spanish Town, St Catherine, this afternoon to express her sympathy to the staff and school community.

The visit comes in the wake of the brutal murder of the college's vice principal, Gibbs Williams, who was gunned down by unknown assailants last Friday.

Williams had been an integral part of the GC Foster College for many years, known for his expertise and contributions to the institution. The news of his death cast a somber mood over the campus.

Minister Williams shared that the Ministry of Education and Youth has been providing counselling support to those in need.

"The counseling sessions have proven to be a source of assistance for the grieving community," the education minister said, while acknowledging that the healing process will take time.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She assured that the ministry will continue to stand by the sports college during this period of mourning.

Williams also pledged the ministry's support for the rehabilitation and full functionality of the GC Foster swimming pool, a project that was close to the heart of the late Gibbs Williams.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.