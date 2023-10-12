Firearm seized in St Andrew, one man in custody

One Smith and Weston 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized during a law enforcement operation on Queensborough Drive, Kingston 19 today.

One man was taken into custody in relation to this seizure.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 3:20 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premise was searched. During the search, the firearm and ammunition was found in the man's possession.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

