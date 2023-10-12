Thu | Oct 12, 2023

Mutilated body found in St Mary

Published:Thursday | October 12, 2023 | 9:16 AM
The mutilated body of a man was found in Windsor Castle, St Mary this morning.

It is reported that 5 o'clock passers-by stumbled upon a body and called the police.

A team from the Highgate police responded.

It was discovered that the head and feet were severed from the body.

Investigators are processing the scene.

- Rasbert Turner

