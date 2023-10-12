Mutilated body found in St Mary
Published:Thursday | October 12, 2023 | 9:16 AM
The mutilated body of a man was found in Windsor Castle, St Mary this morning.
It is reported that 5 o'clock passers-by stumbled upon a body and called the police.
A team from the Highgate police responded.
It was discovered that the head and feet were severed from the body.
Investigators are processing the scene.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.