Sentencing again delayed for killer of MoBay homeless man

The sentencing of the man who on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the murder of a homeless man in Montego Bay, St James has again been pushed back because his lawyer is unwell.

Rushawn Bulgin is now to be sentenced on November 24 in the St James Circuit Court and he was further remanded by Justice Judith Pusey.

Bulgin is being represented by attorney Albert Morgan.

Bulgin confessed to the March 7 murder of Matthew Lettman, whose body was discovered along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

The police had reported that his body had severe injuries consistent with a brutal attack.

Preliminary reports revealed that Lettman's skull was bashed in, likely by a heavy stone, which led to his death.

A post-mortem conducted on April 6 confirmed the findings.

A police operation culminated in Bulgin's capture two days after the crime.

The police have stated that the combined efforts of crime scene investigators and the Communication Forensic and Cyber Crimes Division played a role in building the case against Bulgin.

- Christopher Thomas

