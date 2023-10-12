St Andrew South police seeking wanted man

The St Andrew South police have listed a 29-year-old man as wanted in relation to a case of murder.

He is Sanjay Morgan of East Road, Kingston, who is being asked to turn himself in to the Hunts Bay police by midday on Friday, October 13.

The police say Morgan is wanted in connection with the October 6 death of 32-year-old Joseph Ricketts of Chisolm Avenue, St Andrew.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sanjay Morgan is urged to call the Hunts Police Bay police at 876-923-7111, Crime Stop at 311, the National Intelligence Bureau at 811 or the nearest police station.

