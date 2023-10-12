St Catherine councillors want action from NSWMA on garbage pile-up

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) was taken to task at today's monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation for the garbage pile-up across the parish.

Chairman of the Health and Sanitation Committee Sydney Rose charged that action must be taken and called for the removal of NSWMA executive director Audley Gordon who he accused of poor management.

"We are fully aware that the operational failure, which resulted in a backlog, is as a result of bad management, Mr Gordon simply cannot manage and he must be replaced," Rose said.

During the meeting, NSWMA parish manager Nigel Gooden revealed that there are 71 loads of uncollected garbage throughout St Catherine.

"We are lagging behind because of the constant rains throughout, which resulted in greater challenges even at the landfill, but we are working to address the issue," Gooden said.

Meanwhile, Councillor for the Waterford Division, Fenley Douglas, bemoaned the garbage issue in his area.

"We need to have proper collections as in the more affluent communities these problems don't exist, it as if we are having two Jamaicas," Douglas said.

- Rasbert Turner

