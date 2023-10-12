Transport Authority warns PPV operators against overcharging

The Transport Authority says it will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to overcharging by public passenger vehicle operators amid an impending fare increase.

Bus and taxi fares are to go up by 19 per cent come Sunday, October 15.

The authority is warning operators to abide by the prescribed fares.

The transport regulator says operators found to be unlawfully deceiving passengers as to the fare for a journey will be prosecuted and may be fined up to $100,000 if convicted.

The authority is urging commuters who experience acts of overcharging to report these incidents.

How you can make a report

Call - toll free 1-888-991-5687 or 876 926-8912

WhatsApp - images or videos to 876-551-8196 or 876 279-8515.

