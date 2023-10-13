21-y-o Kingston man charged for murder of GC Foster College VP Gibbs Williams

The police have charged 21-year-old Jerome Hayles from Kingston with the murder of Gibbs Williams, the beloved cricket manager and vice-principal of G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport in St Catherine.

Head of the St Catherine South police Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips gave the update on Friday afternoon.

Hayles, who is from 15 Duff Street, Kingston 13, has also been charged with being a participant in a criminal organisation and aiding and abetting attempted robbery with aggravation.

Phillips says several other persons of interest are being pursued in the case.

"This was a cruel and senseless act that took the life of one Jamaica's outstanding leaders in academics and sports," he said at the media briefing at the Greater Portmore police station (100 Man).

Phillips says four police divisions have been involved in the investigations.

Hours after the incident, Phillips said robbery was ruled out as a motive.

Gibbs, who was also the manager of the West Indies Under 19 cricket team, was shot dead at the privately run Portmore Hospital Complex. He was on his way back to his vehicle when he was attacked and shot in the chest.

-Ruddy Mathison

