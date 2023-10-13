Bail hearing stalled for son accused of killing father in St Catherine

A bail hearing failed to proceed in the St Catherine Parish Court today for Charles Hall, who is charged with the stabbing death of his 64-year-old.

Time did not allow for the matter to proceed and Hall was further remanded by the judge.

The matter was set for November 22.

Allegations are that about 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, the accused was in Sligoville, St Catherine when an argument developed between him and his father, Charles Hall Snr.

The son allegedly used a knife to stab his father in the chest.

The injured man was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where was succumbed to his injuries.

The son was arrested and following an investigation, he was charged with murder.

- Rasbert Turner

