Clarendon mother grief-stricken after 5-y-o son killed in hit-and-run

"Oh, God! I cyaa bear it!" wailed Shemoy Kirkland as she sought to recount the moments leading up to her 5-year-old son's tragic and untimely demise, following a hit-and-run in Bunkers Hill, Frankfield, Clarendon on Wednesday.

The child has been identified as Demaris Davey, a student at Bunkers Hill Primary in Frankfield in the parish.

The driver is reportedly on the run.

Reports from the Frankfield police are that about 3:17 p.m., Davey was walking along the roadway with his mother when the driver of a white Toyota Probox motor car lost control of the vehicle and hit him.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's mother was a picture of grief and despair as she spoke of the deadly evening stroll back from a friend's house.

"I was walking with mi baby an' di car come speeding and bounce him down. Mi baby stop an' a tie him shoes lace, den him walk 'cross di road an' him [the driver] lif' up mi baby pan the car bonnet and bruck mi baby neck," said Kirkland as she wept uncontrollably.

"Mi baby neck bruck, mi baby hand bruck, mi baby damage. Di man mash up mi baby an' lef mi fi mad," cried Kirkland.

According to the mother, after realising her child was hit, she became enraged and sought to confront the driver whom she claims is known in the community.

"I was trying to tek di driver out of the car an' him sey nuh mek him affi damage mi," she said.

Up to October 12, some 317 people were killed in road crashes across the island.

A child within the 5-9 age group was among the fatalities.

Four children within said age group were among fatalities for the corresponding period last year.

Up to October 12, there were a total of 21 road fatalities in Clarendon.

- Olivia Brown

