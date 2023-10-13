Farmer on the run for chopping death

Carron Hall, St Mary:

The St Mary police have launched a manhunt for a male suspect after the chopping death of a resident in Windsor at Castle Carron Hall in the parish on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Javaughn Patterson, an unemployed man from Windsor Castle.

On the run is 48-year-old farmer Donovan Grant, who is also of a Windsor Castle address.

According to the police, Patterson and the suspect had a long-standing dispute, which escalated at about 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

During a heated argument, the suspect allegedly used a machete to inflict chop wounds to Patterson’s head, neck, hands, and feet, killing him on the spot.

The police were alerted by residents and upon their arrival, the deceased was seen lying face down in a pool of blood.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene shortly after.

Police sources have theorised that the killing might have been fuelled by an incident involving a house belonging to the suspect, which was gutted by fire earlier this year. The police said that the suspect is of the view that Patterson played a part in the destruction of his house.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com