Four charged in murder of Phillip Paulwell's daughter and her mother

Charges have now been laid by the police in the killing of Opposition lawmaker Phillip Paulwell's infant daughter and her mother.

In a media update this morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey revealed that 10-month-old Sarayah Paulwell and her mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, were brutally killed and their bodies burned and disposed of.

“It is one of the most painful investigations for the team since recent times. However, the team of investigators continues to be professional and remain focused, "said Bailey.

The mother and daughter were abducted from their home on Gilmour Drive in St Andrew on September 9.

Charged are United States Navy petty officer 34-year-old Leoda Bradshaw, 30-year-old Roland Lloyd Balfour and Richard Brown, 31, both Kingston graphic artists, and air conditioning technician 29-year-old Roshane Miller.

Bradshaw:-

* Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder

* Two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping

* Two counts of kidnapping

* Two counts of murder

Balford:-

* Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder

* Two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping

* Misprision of felony

Miller:–

* Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder

* Two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping

* Misprision of felony

Brown:-

* Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder

* Two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping

* Misprision of felony

The four accused are to appear before the Home Circuit Court.

Bailey said the investigation continues.

