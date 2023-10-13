How to calculate new fare increase

The Transport Authority has outlined how the new fare increase that is to take effect on Sunday, October 15 for route taxis is to be calculated.

The rate is to go up by 19 percent.

The transport regulator says this will see the base rate moving from $95 to $113 and the rate per kilometre from $5.50 to $7.00.

How to calculate the fare:

Base Rate + (distance travelled in km x rate per km).

Each fare once calculated is rounded to the nearest $10.

The Base Rate and Rate per km are as follows:

Rates: Base Rate - $113.00

Rate for each km (Rate per km) - $7.00

Example: A passenger is travelling for 15km, the calculation would be:

113 + (15 x $7) = $218.

The fare rounded to the nearest $10 would be $220.

