Improved water supply for St Catherine residents

More than 1,400 persons in St Catherine are benefiting from a $95-million investment in the Connors/Ginger Ridge Water Scheme.

Water is being sourced from a spring into the pumping network that has a capacity for 50,000 gallons of water per day.

The treated commodity is being pumped to the Sandy Ground and Ginger Ridge tanks for distribution.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project on Wednesday at the Ginger Ridge Primary School, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda, said it is part of the Government's commitment for an all-island overhaul of the country's water systems.

“These projects are important; every drop of water counts and every drop will be accounted for, because we are building a new network right across the country,” the Minister said.

Included in the works were the laying of nine kilometres of distribution pipelines, construction of an access road from the Connors main road and the building of a 13,000- gallon sump and elevated pumping station.

Welcoming the increased water supply for the residents, Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Christopher Tufton, said he lobbied hard for the project, which is very significant.

“It is going to see the provision of water for the people of these communities. You must feel proud that your community is getting the commodity,” Tufton told the gathering.

For his part, Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, said the St Catherine Municipal Corporation supports the project, and the quality of lives of the residents will be improved from the investment.

The project was done by the Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL) and handed over to the National Water Commission (NWC).

- JIS News

