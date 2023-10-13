Overseas ransomware gangs prey on Jamaican entities

Ransomware gangs originating overseas continue to prey on establishments operating in Jamaica through cyberattacks.

Head of the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (JaCIRT), Lieutenant Colonel Godphey Sterling, said some of the gangs are succeeding in carrying out monthly attacks while others are less frequent.

“These are like any other criminal organisation … and they operate almost without any restriction. They [also] operate similarly to a physical gang in a community, with the same levels of leadership and segmentation,” Sterling informed.

He was speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston. Sterling pointed out that more than 10 ransomware gangs have been identified, to date.

He urged establishments, especially educational institutions, to take reasonable steps to safeguard their computer systems.

Sterling noted that the education sector is most vulnerable to cyberattack, given the large volume of data that portfolio entities process.

Victims of these and other social engineering attacks are also being encouraged to report the incidents to the JaCIRT, Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) headquarters or the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

This call has been renewed in observance of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is recognised annually in October.

JIS