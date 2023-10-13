Petrojam, union salary talks to continue

Salary talks involving Petrojam and the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) are to continue at the Ministry of Labour on October 25 arising from a sickout by disgruntled workers.

Representatives of the state-owned oil refinery and UCASE yesterday met with the Ministry of Finance and Public Service at the Ministry of Labour to discuss issues relating to the public sector compensation restructure for the company.

In a statement today, Petrojam said the discussions were cooperative, with the Ministry of Finance requesting additional information from Petrojam to conduct further analysis.

Following a review by the finance ministry, all parties will reconvene at the labour ministry on Wednesday, October 25, to continue the discussions.

On Wednesday, some categories of Petrojam employees represented by UCASE staged a sickout over concerns regarding the public sector compensation restructure for the company.

All employees have since resumed duties and operations have returned to normalcy.

