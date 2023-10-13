PNP condemns ‘heinous’ murder of Paulwell’s daughter and her mother

The People's National Party (PNP) says it is deeply saddened and shocked by the murder and kidnapping of opposition Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell's 10-month-old daughter, Sarayah Paulwell, and her mother, Toshyna Patterson.

The police today charged four persons in the case.

They are Leoda Bradshaw, Richard Brown, Roshane Miller, and Roland Balfour.

It is being alleged that Bradshaw, a petty officer in the United States Navy, took out a contract for $500,000 to have the mother and daughter killed.

Prosecutors say Bradshaw was in a relationship and had a child with Paulwell, who she considered to be her spouse.

The police today indicated that the mother and daughter were brutally killed and their bodies burned and disposed of.

The mother and daughter were abducted from their home on Gilmour Drive in St Andrew on September 9.

In its first public comment on the matter, the PNP said it had reserved comment until charges were laid.

It described the murder of the mother and her infant daughter as heart-wrenching.

The PNP said it vehemently condemns this heinous and unthinkable act.

“We expect that the law will punish the perpetrators of this atrocious crime to the fullest extent possible,” the party said.

“We commend the Jamaican police for their swift and detailed investigation which has brought some clarity to the nation in a relatively short period. Their dedication and commitment to uncovering the truth in this case is commendable,” the PNP added.

The party extended condolences to Paulwell, the family of Toshyna Patterson, and all those affected by the tragic killing.

