Police inspector freed of assault charge

Police Inspector Delroy Ferron was today freed in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court of a charge of indecent assault against a policewoman.

He was arrested and charged in October 2020 following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The allegations were that on March 27, 2019, Ferron took the complainant to the now-disbanded Mobile Reserve compound, held her down, and touched her inappropriately.

Under cross-examination by King's Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorney-at-law Samoi Campbell, who represented Ferron, the complainant revealed that after Ferron held her down and traumatised her by forcing himself on her, she left the room and voluntarily returned minutes later.

The defence lawyers pointed out that the version of the alleged incident given in court by the complainant differed significantly from the version she gave to another police officer.

Senior Parish Judge Broderick Smith, in finding Ferron not guilty, said the cross-examination of the complainant by Ferron's attorneys brought to light several troubling issues.

- Barbara Gayle

