Portmore councillor upset over lack of condolences for late Ainsley Parkins

Councillor for the Waterford Division in Portmore, St Cathrine Fenley Douglas has accused the Government of failing to show respect to late councillor for the Southboro Division Ainsley Parkins.

Parkins was brutally murdered on July 20.

He was laid to rest recently.

Speaking at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, Douglas charged that Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the Ministry of Local Government, and its Permanent Secretary did not express condolences to the family and the local authority following Parkins’ passing.

He argued that more respect should have come from those in leadership.

"While we are councillors at this level, I want it to be known, and everybody to realise, that we are no different from a member of parliament because we were all elected by the people to serve. What I want to get at is that a councillor was attacked and up to today not a word from the Minister of Local Government, the entity he represents, the Permanent Secretary, or the Prime Minister."

The absence of a statement from the Ministry of Local Government during Parkins' funeral and the failure of Portfolio Minister Desmond McKenzie to sign the condolence register further fuelled the controversy.

Douglas questioned, "Are we saying that we have lost love and empathy for each other? This is a callous and heartless behaviour."

Desmond McKenzie could not be reached for comment.

However, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Marsha Henry Martin addressed the criticisms, explaining that it is not customary for the permanent secretary to send letters of condolences to the families of deceased individuals associated with the ministry.

She expressed surprise at the allegations, noting that she was not informed about the situation.

Martin clarified, "It is not unusual because I have not been advised before of any previous passing of any political representative that allowed me to participate."

She further mentioned that the ministry usually dispatches letters to express condolences and support for the local authority after the funeral.

The controversy surrounding the government's response to the tragic death of Parkins has ignited a debate about the appropriate protocol for acknowledging and showing sympathy for the passing of elected public officials in the municipal council.

- Ruddy Mathison

